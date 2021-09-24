Trained and ready to fight 3rd Brigade Combat Team continues training at Fort Polk, LA, JRTC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jordy Harris 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    In the late-night hours during Alpha Troop 3-320th Artillery Regiment’s (Guns of Glory) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation, they were attacked by the enemy role players who tested the security of their foothold in September, 2021.

    The point of JRTC is to test the systems the teams built prior to coming here to JRTC and for 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasan”, the training experience JRTC provides is invaluable to ensuring their Soldiers and their units are prepared for the rigors of combat.

