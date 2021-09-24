Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 20:00 Photo ID: 6856447 VIRIN: 210924-A-JN543-972 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 4.04 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Conduct Individual Training at the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.