Staff Sgt. Christopher Colon (pictured right), an Instructor at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, delivers critical feedback regarding a recent training session to a Student attending the course.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6856445
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-JN543-704
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Conduct Individual Training at the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT