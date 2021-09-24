A pair of U.S. Army Specialist attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii work through a map reading training session. One Soldier is training, making this his Sergeants Time Training Session.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6856443
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-JN543-398
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Conduct Individual Training at the NCO Academy Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS
