Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees

Airmen assigned to Task Force Holloman smooth fresh concrete in a newly poured recreational area for Afghan evacuees at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US