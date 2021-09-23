Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees [Image 6 of 8]

    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. nicholas goodman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Airman assigned to Task Force Holloman smooth fresh concrete in a newly poured recreational area for Afghan evacuees at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 19:40
    Photo ID: 6856379
    VIRIN: 210924-A-TV877-1006
    Resolution: 2581x3871
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees [Image 8 of 8], by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force-Holloman recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees
    Task Force Holloman improves recreational area for Afghan evacuees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    Holloman
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATIONS ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT