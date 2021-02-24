Chris Savage, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Audit Response Center senior financial management analyst, poses for an official photo at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 24, 2021. Savage was recently named as a recipient of the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
