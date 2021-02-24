Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chris Savage [Image 2 of 2]

    Chris Savage

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Chris Savage, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Audit Response Center senior financial management analyst, poses for an official photo at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 24, 2021. Savage was recently named as a recipient of the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6856294
    VIRIN: 210224-A-IM476-3047
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chris Savage [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Savage receives Dellamonica Award
    Chris Savage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Savage attacks key material weakness, earns top AMC award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    USAFMCOM
    Dellamonica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT