Chris Savage, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Audit Response Center senior financial management analyst, goes over a report with Jayme Boruff, ARC senior financial management advisor, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 24, 2021. Savage was recently named as a recipient of the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6856293 VIRIN: 210224-A-IM476-3082 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.5 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Savage receives Dellamonica Award [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.