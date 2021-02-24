Chris Savage, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Audit Response Center senior financial management analyst, goes over a report with Jayme Boruff, ARC senior financial management advisor, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 24, 2021. Savage was recently named as a recipient of the 2020 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
This work, Savage receives Dellamonica Award [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Savage attacks key material weakness, earns top AMC award
