Bravo Company completes the Crucible

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the company's Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Sept. 24.The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)

