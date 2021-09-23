Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete obstacles during the company's Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, Sept. 24.The Crucible is a 54-hour culmination event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6855783
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-DE426-0026
|Resolution:
|4624x3228
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
This work, Bravo Company completes the Crucible [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
