ALU recognizes top instructors

Army Logistics University leaders at Fort Lee, Va., pose with the Educator and Instructors of the Year after a Sept. 23 awards ceremony in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium. From left are Sydney A. Smith, ALU president; Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commandant; Lt. Col. Paul J. Peters, Educator of the Year; Instructors of the Year Capt. Joshua Williams, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adan Rodriguez and Kraus Johnson; CW5 Jonathan M. Waddy, dean of TLC; and Command Sgt. Maj. Marisa Cisneros, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant. Staff Sgt. James L. Ahn, the NCO category IOY winner, was not present for the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

