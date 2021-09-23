Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALU recognizes top instructors

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Army Logistics University leaders at Fort Lee, Va., pose with the Educator and Instructors of the Year after a Sept. 23 awards ceremony in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium. From left are Sydney A. Smith, ALU president; Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commandant; Lt. Col. Paul J. Peters, Educator of the Year; Instructors of the Year Capt. Joshua Williams, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Adan Rodriguez and Kraus Johnson; CW5 Jonathan M. Waddy, dean of TLC; and Command Sgt. Maj. Marisa Cisneros, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant. Staff Sgt. James L. Ahn, the NCO category IOY winner, was not present for the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 10:32
