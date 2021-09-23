Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Response [Image 8 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida Response

    CUT OFF, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Mississippi Valley Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren visit a Mobile Communication Vehicle at an Operation Blue Roof sign-up location in Cut Off, Louisiana and speak with USACE staff collecting Right of Entry (ROE) forms.
    (Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Hurricane Ida USACE FEMA Operation Blue Roof

