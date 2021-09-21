Aviation detachment Rotation 21-4: C-130J vs jet

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and two Polish air force MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft, assigned to the Polish air force’s 1st Tactical Air Wing, fly in formation at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 21, 2021. Combined training and theater security cooperation engagements with allies like Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

