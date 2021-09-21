Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation detachment Rotation 21-4: C-130J vs jet

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and two Polish air force MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft, assigned to the Polish air force’s 1st Tactical Air Wing, fly in formation at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 21, 2021. Combined training and theater security cooperation engagements with allies like Poland demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6855399
    VIRIN: 210921-F-VY348-1068
    Resolution: 7184x2802
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation detachment Rotation 21-4: C-130J vs jet, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    exercise
    37 AS
    Mikoyan Mig-29
    AvDet 21-4

