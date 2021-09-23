11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise

210922-M-PO838-1069 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT (Sept. 22, 2021) Marines and Sailors assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel Exercise. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

