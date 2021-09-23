Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise

    UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KUWAIT

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210922-M-PO838-1072 UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, Kuwait (Sept. 22, 2021) Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), hold security during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6855318
    VIRIN: 210922-M-PO838-1072
    Resolution: 3150x1772
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: UDARI RANGE COMPLEX, KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

