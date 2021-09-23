11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise

210922-M-PO838-1004 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion departs the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), transporting Marines during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. Portland and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021