    11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210922-M-LE234-1077 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) remove wheel chocks and chains from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6855316
    VIRIN: 210922-M-LE234-1077
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

