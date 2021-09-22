210922-M-LE234-2024 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) signal a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), before landing. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6855315 VIRIN: 210922-M-LE234-2024 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.24 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.