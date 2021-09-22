11th MEU Conducts ship-to-shore TRAP exercise

210922-M-LE234-1030 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 22, 2021) Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), walk across the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) to CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

