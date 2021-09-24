Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Darren Osias, from Salinas, Calif., stands watch aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 06:06
    Photo ID: 6855255
    VIRIN: 210924-N-YQ181-1042
    Resolution: 4112x2937
    Size: 776.66 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea

    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    South China Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Underway Operations

