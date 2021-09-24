SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Darren Osias, from Salinas, Calif., stands watch aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 06:06 Photo ID: 6855255 VIRIN: 210924-N-YQ181-1042 Resolution: 4112x2937 Size: 776.66 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.