SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 24, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through international waters. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 06:06
|Photo ID:
|6855254
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-YQ181-1024
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|929.56 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
Web Views: 7
|7
Downloads: 1
|1
This work, Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Returns to the South China Sea
