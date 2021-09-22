Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS [Image 4 of 4]

    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS

    BAHRAIN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Sept. 22, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a group photo onboard the fleet ocean tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) after conducting a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, Sept. 22. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:50
    Photo ID: 6855143
    VIRIN: 210922-M-AU949-0073
    Resolution: 5131x3421
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS
    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS
    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS
    Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Recon
    11th MEU
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5
    ADRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT