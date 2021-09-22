NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Sept. 22, 2021) – Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board the fleet ocean tug USNS Catawba (T-ATF 168) from a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise, Sept. 22. The 11th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:49 Photo ID: 6855134 VIRIN: 210922-M-AU949-0015 Resolution: 3342x2228 Size: 3.92 MB Location: BH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Catawba Raid: ADRD VBSS [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.