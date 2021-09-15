Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa III MEF Marines receive recognition for Big Ideas

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jenkyn Kittrell and Gunnery Sgt. Luis Feliciano received recognition from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Marines were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge. Their ideas will help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6855130
    VIRIN: 210915-M-JL820-1009
    Resolution: 4159x2773
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa III MEF Marines receive recognition for Big Ideas, by LCpl Stephanie Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF
    Innovation
    Big Ideas Challenge

