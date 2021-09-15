U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jenkyn Kittrell and Gunnery Sgt. Luis Feliciano received recognition from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Marines were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge. Their ideas will help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6855130
|VIRIN:
|210915-M-JL820-1009
|Resolution:
|4159x2773
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Okinawa III MEF Marines receive recognition for Big Ideas, by LCpl Stephanie Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Okinawa III MEF Marines receive recognition for Big Ideas
LEAVE A COMMENT