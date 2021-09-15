Okinawa III MEF Marines receive recognition for Big Ideas

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jenkyn Kittrell and Gunnery Sgt. Luis Feliciano received recognition from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Marines were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge. Their ideas will help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

