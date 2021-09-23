CFAS NEX Hario Home Store Wins Bingham Award

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks with employees at the CFAS main base NEX store during the presentation of a Bingham Award for the base’s NEX Hario Home store Sept. 23, 2021. The Bingham award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

