Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS NEX Hario Home Store Wins Bingham Award

    CFAS NEX Hario Home Store Wins Bingham Award

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks with employees at the CFAS main base NEX store during the presentation of a Bingham Award for the base’s NEX Hario Home store Sept. 23, 2021. The Bingham award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 23:41
    Photo ID: 6854984
    VIRIN: 210923-N-HI376-1090
    Resolution: 4706x3137
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS NEX Hario Home Store Wins Bingham Award, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange
    NEX
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Bingham Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT