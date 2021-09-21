USS Mustin Sailor Cuts a Cake During Hispanic Heritage Celebration

210921-N-VF045-1012

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 21, 2021) -- Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Jonathan Marmolejo, from St. Charles, Ill., cuts a cake during a Hispanic Heritage celebration on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 21, 2021. Mustin is currently underway in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility conducting a series of exercises designed to increase interoperability and build capacity among partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

