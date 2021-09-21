210921-N-VF045-1004

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 21, 2021) -- Lt. John R. Morgan III, from Detroit, coordinates anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 21, 2021, during Silent Forces Exercise 2021 (SIFOREX). SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:54 Photo ID: 6854949 VIRIN: 210921-N-VF045-1004 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.85 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Sailors Coordinate ASW Operations During SIFOREX [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.