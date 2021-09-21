210921-N-VF045-1004
EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 21, 2021) -- Lt. John R. Morgan III, from Detroit, coordinates anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 21, 2021, during Silent Forces Exercise 2021 (SIFOREX). SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)
|09.21.2021
|09.23.2021 22:54
|6854949
|210921-N-VF045-1004
|3712x5568
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, USS Mustin Sailors Coordinate ASW Operations During SIFOREX, by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS
