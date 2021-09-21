Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Sailors Coordinate ASW Operations During SIFOREX [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mustin Sailors Coordinate ASW Operations During SIFOREX

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210921-N-VF045-1004
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 21, 2021) -- Lt. John R. Morgan III, from Detroit, coordinates anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Sept. 21, 2021, during Silent Forces Exercise 2021 (SIFOREX). SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:54
    Photo ID: 6854949
    VIRIN: 210921-N-VF045-1004
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Sailors Coordinate ASW Operations During SIFOREX [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

