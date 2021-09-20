210920-N-YD864-1029

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) -- Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) lower the flight deck nets prior to conducting flight operations, Sept. 20, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6854943 VIRIN: 210920-N-YD864-1029 Resolution: 4537x3025 Size: 1.83 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailors Lower Flight Deck Nets Prior to Conducting Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.