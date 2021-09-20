210920-N-YD864-1023

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) -- Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Fred Dansoh, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 4, prepares to spread the rotor blades of the embarked MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 20, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6854942 VIRIN: 210920-N-YD864-1023 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.65 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 22 Sailor Prepares to Spread the Rotor Blades an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.