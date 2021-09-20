HSC 22 Sailors Prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prior to Launch

210920-N-YD864-1017

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 4, prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 20, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

Date Posted: 09.23.2021 by PO3 Juel Foster