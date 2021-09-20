Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prior to Launch [Image 3 of 5]

    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prior to Launch

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210920-N-YD864-1017
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 4, prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prior to conducting flight operations aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Sept. 20, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:22
    Photo ID: 6854941
    VIRIN: 210920-N-YD864-1017
    Resolution: 4713x3142
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 22 Sailors Prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prior to Launch [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 22 Sailor Prepares to Spread the Tail of an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare to Spread the Tail of a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    HSC 22 Sailors Prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prior to Launch
    HSC 22 Sailor Prepares to Spread the Rotor Blades an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    USS Sioux City Sailors Lower Flight Deck Nets Prior to Conducting Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 22
    lcs
    US 4th Fleet
    sioux city
    C4F
    jitfs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT