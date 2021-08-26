USACAPOC(A) MV-22 JOINT AIRBORNE OP

U.S. Army Reserve and active duty paratroopers assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and active duty units prepare to conduct nontactical airborne operations from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., July 26, 2021, in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Col. David S. Yuen)

