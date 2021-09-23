Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The New Jersey Air National Guard and Albania celebrate 20 years of State Partnership

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Bradford R. Everman, New Jersey Air National Guard Chief of Staff, left, briefs members of the Albanian Armed Forces during a tour of the 108th Wing on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

