NCBC Gulfport honors fallen service members at Bells Across America 2021

GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 23, 2021) Navy Builder First Class Brandon Jones (left), Marine Corps Sgt. Mitchell Bain and Air Force Tech Sgt. Byron Haynes salute during an annual Bells Across America ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport base theater, Sept. 23, 2021. The event, which was first held September 2015, was established to pay respect to military service members who died while service their country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins/Released)

