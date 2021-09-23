GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 23, 2021) Chief Chris Ryle, chief of police for Gulfport, Miss., reads the names of fallen service members during an annual Bells Across America ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport base theater, Sept. 23, 2021. The event, which was first held September 2015, was established to pay respect to military service members who died while service their country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6854617 VIRIN: 210917-N-TW634-109 Resolution: 3830x2610 Size: 1.46 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCBC Gulfport honors fallen service members at Bells Across America 2021 [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.