    NCBC Gulfport honors fallen service members at Bells Across America 2021 [Image 5 of 22]

    NCBC Gulfport honors fallen service members at Bells Across America 2021

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 23, 2021) Capt. Jeffrey Powell, the commanding officer of Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, delivers remarks during an annual Bells Across America ceremony at the NCBC Gulfport base theater, Sept. 23, 2021. The event, which was first held September 2015, was established to pay respect to military service members who died while service their country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6854609
    VIRIN: 210917-N-TW634-060
    Resolution: 3876x2579
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport honors fallen service members at Bells Across America 2021 [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

