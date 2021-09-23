Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense [Image 3 of 3]

    Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu meets with German State Secretary for Defense Benedikt Zimmer, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) (Portions blurred for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense
    Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense
    Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Heidi Shyu
    Benedikt Zimmer
    USD R&E

