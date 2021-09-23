Under Secretary of Defense Shyu Meets with German State Secretary for Defense

Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu meets with German State Secretary for Defense Benedikt Zimmer, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) (Portions blurred for security purposes)
