Service members with the United Nations Honor Guard carry their nations' flags during the Korean War Remains Joint Repatriation Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2021. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 68 fallen South Korean and believed to be six U.S. service members who fought in the Korean War. The remains were analyzed jointly by the DPAA laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). Working cooperatively, they concluded that the 68 individual remains are of South Korean origin, though the remains haven’t been individually identified. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:07 Photo ID: 6854287 VIRIN: 210922-F-WW236-0339 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.92 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts Joint Repatriation Ceremony with ROK [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.