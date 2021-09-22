Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts Joint Repatriation Ceremony with ROK

    DPAA Hosts Joint Repatriation Ceremony with ROK

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    His Excellency MOON Jae-in, president, Republic of Korea, delivers opening remarks for the Korean War Remains Joint Repatriation Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2021. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 68 fallen South Korean and believed to be six U.S. service members who fought in the Korean War. The remains were analyzed jointly by the DPAA laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). Working cooperatively, they concluded that the 68 individual remains are of South Korean origin, though the remains haven’t been individually identified. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 15:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts Joint Repatriation Ceremony with ROK [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    JBPHH
    Republic of Korea
    DPAA
    MOON Jae-in
    ROK Repatriation 2021

