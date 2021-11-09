Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event [Image 15 of 16]

    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    Senior officers and warrant officers grill food during a Strong Bonds event for 81st Readiness Division personnel on Sept. 11, 2021. Strong Bonds is a chaplain-led program that helps build resiliency and cohesion between military personnel and/or their families. During this event, personnel were encouraged to sit with Soldiers from other sections who they didn't know well in order to build new relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:43
    Photo ID: 6854099
    VIRIN: 210911-A-QZ590-385
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event
    81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Wellness
    Strong Bonds
    Camaraderie
    81st Readiness Division
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT