81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event

Chaplain Cary Snelling says a prayer during a Strong Bonds event for 81st Readiness Division personnel on Sept. 11, 2021. Strong Bonds is a chaplain-led program that helps build resiliency and cohesion between military personnel and/or their families. During this event, personnel were encouraged to sit with Soldiers from other sections who they didn't know well in order to build new relationships.

