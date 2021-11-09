81st Readiness Division Enjoys Strong Bonds Event

Chaplain Cary Snelling says a prayer during a Strong Bonds event for 81st Readiness Division personnel on Sept. 11, 2021. Strong Bonds is a chaplain-led program that helps build resiliency and cohesion between military personnel and/or their families. During this event, personnel were encouraged to sit with Soldiers from other sections who they didn't know well in order to build new relationships.
