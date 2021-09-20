Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Sailor Splices and Repairs Line

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210920-N-KY668-1041 
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Jonathan Cox splices and repairs line aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
