210920-N-KY668-1041

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Jonathan Cox splices and repairs line aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:05 Photo ID: 6854096 VIRIN: 210920-N-KY668-1041 Resolution: 4999x4093 Size: 2.31 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailor Splices and Repairs Line [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.