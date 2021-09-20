HSC 28 Sailor Conducts Maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

210920-N-KY668-1007

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 20, 2021) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Quinton Stalmaker conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 5, on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 20, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

