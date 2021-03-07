Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feds Feed Families: Commissaries lead DOD’s record-breaking donation effort to food banks nationwide

    Feds Feed Families: Commissaries lead DOD’s record-breaking donation effort to food banks nationwide

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Kevin Robinson 

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Commissary customers could purchase prepackaged donation bags for less than $10 available in stateside commissaries like these shown from Fort Lee, Virginia, store. Participating military installations help collect items most needed by food pantries and then donate them to area food banks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6854089
    VIRIN: 210703-D-ZW947-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feds Feed Families: Commissaries lead DOD’s record-breaking donation effort to food banks nationwide, by Kevin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Feds Feed Families: Commissaries lead DOD&rsquo;s record-breaking donation effort to food banks nationwide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    Feds Feed Families
    support to food banks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT