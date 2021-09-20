Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22 DASC Movement  [Image 1 of 2]

    WTI 1-22 DASC Movement 

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), approach to take part in a direct air support center relocation, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 20, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6853972
    VIRIN: 210920-M-MQ824-1002
    Resolution: 4461x2974
    Size: 629.24 KB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-22 DASC Movement  [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

     CH-53E
    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    DASC 
     WTI
     Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One

