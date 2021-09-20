WTI 1-22 DASC Movement 

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), approach to take part in a direct air support center relocation, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 20, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom)

Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Location: YUMA, AZ, US