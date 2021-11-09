Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Defender [Image 4 of 6]

    Operation Noble Defender

    NU, CANADA

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Ken Jacobson 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter jet conducts air defence operations during NORAD Operation Noble Defender, September 11, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:38
    This work, Operation Noble Defender [Image 6 of 6], by Ken Jacobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    CF-18 Hornet
    CANR
    NORAD ONE
    NOBLE DEFENDER

