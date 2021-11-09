Form is everything - Grenade Training, pt 2

Throwing the grenade into the bunker and preparing to roll away.



The Idaho Army National Guard is just a few weeks away from an overseas deployment and training events are narrowing to specific skills. Charlie Company, one of three companies in the combined arms battalion of the 2-116th and part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, spent some time during a recent weekend handling and throwing grenades.



Throwing grenades demands good form and body movement. Soldiers refined their skills at six different stations with different requirements from prone to kneeling and crawling. Soldiers used practice grenades armed with a firing simulator that produced a small bang and smoke.



The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is the state’s largest unit and located in more than 20 Idaho communities and four states: Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. The unit is one of five armored brigade combat teams in the National Guard and one of 16 in the United States Army. Since 2001, the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team has deployed twice to Iraq, completed National Training Center rotations and trained around the country and world. The 2-116th Cavalry Regiment is one of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s three combined arms battalions. The CAB is headquartered in Caldwell with units in Emmett and Nampa, Idaho.

