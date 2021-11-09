A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), rings a ceremonial bell to honor first responders during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard Pearl Harbor, Sept. 11, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 07:17 Photo ID: 6853479 VIRIN: 210911-M-VW477-2055 Resolution: 5176x3697 Size: 2 MB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines, Essex ARG Sailors Honor 9/11 First Responders [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.