    CLR-3 Marines Conduct FRP [Image 13 of 13]

    CLR-3 Marines Conduct FRP

    LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Mcleod, a bulk fuel specialist with Energy Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, hands a Marine with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, a fuel receipt after a forward refueling point operation at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Energy Co. Marines conducted a low transmission signature FRP in order to maintain proficiency in a forward-deployed distributed environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 03:07
    Photo ID: 6851818
    VIRIN: 210922-M-HE677-245
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-3 Marines Conduct FRP [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    1st MAW
    FRP
    CLR3
    3d MLG

