U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Mcleod, a bulk fuel specialist with Energy Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, hands a Marine with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, a fuel receipt after a forward refueling point operation at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Energy Co. Marines conducted a low transmission signature FRP in order to maintain proficiency in a forward-deployed distributed environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6851818
|VIRIN:
|210922-M-HE677-245
|Resolution:
|4757x3171
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE DODO, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-3 Marines Conduct FRP [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
