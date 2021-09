CLR-3 Marines Conduct FRP

A UH-1Y Venom medium utility helicopter, right, and an AH-1Z Viper twin-engine attack helicopter, both with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, leave a forward refueling point for refueling at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021. Energy Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conducted a low transmission signature FRP in order to maintain proficiency in a forward-deployed distributed environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney A. Robertson)

