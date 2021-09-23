CFAY Hosts Cake Cutting Ceremony For Hispanic Heritage Month

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) — Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) multicultural committee pose for a photo during a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling)

