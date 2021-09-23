Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Hosts Cake Cutting Ceremony For Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAY Hosts Cake Cutting Ceremony For Hispanic Heritage Month

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) — Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) multicultural committee pose for a photo during a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Hosts Cake Cutting Ceremony For Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cake
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    CFAY
    Multicultural Committee

